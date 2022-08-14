Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra AMG revealed

With the Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi is launching a new mid-range smartphone with first-class components. Not only the optional Mercedes-AMG design is an eye-catcher with this device, the focus is also on the display, camera and charging. However, it is questionable whether the smartphone will also reach Germany.

The heart of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra is the 108 megapixel camera on the back. It is based on the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor in 1/1.4 inch format in combination with optical image stabilization and an aperture of f/1.6. The camera has one glass and five plastic lenses , which according to Xiaomi should lead to a further improvement in image quality. The main camera is joined by an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 20 MP front camera.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution is 2712×1220 pixels , a compromise between Full HD (1080p) and QHD (1440p). This results in a pixel density of 446 ppi, i.e. comparatively sharp. The fingerprint sensor is integrated under the display.

The performance is extremely generous for the price of a mid-range device: The processor of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 , there is also 12 GB RAM and 512 GB flash memory. The 5,000 mAh battery can be charged via USB-C with up to 120 watts, like the Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi 11T Pro . In addition, the Redmi K50 Ultra has an IP53 rating and is therefore protected against water splashes. In addition to Wi-Fi 6, the smartphone also supports NFC for mobile payments.

The Redmi K50 Ultra is currently only available in China. The model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 flash memory costs 2,999 yuan (approx. 430 euros) , 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory cost 3,999 yuan or 573 euros. The edition in the Mercedes design is offered at a price of 4,199 yuan or 600 euros.