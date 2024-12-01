Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday for areas within Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The warning for Miami-Dade, effective until 8 p.m., includes Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Miami Shores, and North Bay Village.

The warning in Broward, effective until 6:45 p.m., covers Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Aventura, Dania Beach, and West Park.

At 3:32 p.m., radar indicated storms producing heavy rain over the affected areas, with rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches. An additional 1 to 4 inches are expected in the coming hours, increasing the likelihood of flash flooding.

The heavy rain could lead to flooding in small creeks, urban areas, roads, streets, underpasses, and low-lying areas with poor drainage.

Residents in the warned areas should monitor the weather and be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding occurs. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation and can develop quickly, often with little warning. Motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roads, as the depth of water can be deceptive and dangerous.

Additionally, public safety officials urge residents to avoid walking or playing in floodwaters, which can contain hazardous materials and pose health risks. Parents are advised to keep children away from drainage ditches and culverts, which can become extremely dangerous during heavy rain and flooding events.

In preparation for potential flooding, residents are encouraged to secure outdoor items that could be carried away by floodwaters and to keep important documents and valuables in a safe, dry place. It’s also advisable to have an emergency kit ready, including essential items such as water, non-perishable food, medications, and a flashlight with extra batteries.

The NWS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Residents should stay informed through local news and weather channels and follow any instructions from local authorities.